Father offers €11,600 for information on 11th anniversary of son’s disappearance

A man has offered a reward of £10,000 (€11,600) for information leading directly to the discovery of his son who went missing 11 years ago.

John Patton has renewed the reward offer over the disappearance of Dean Patton, who was last seen on July 25 2012, close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush.

He was 24 when he disappeared.

His father said the family are searching for answers and closure.

“We want to offer, as a family, a renewable £10,000 reward. We offered this at the very beginning of Dean’s disappearance,” he said.

“We just want to find his body, if he is dead. Honestly, he couldn’t be surviving after 11 years.

“So for us all our emphasis is on trying to give him a burial and put an end to the gossip.” Mr Patton said he and his wife Linda had experienced health issues as a result of the emotional impact of their son’s disappearance.

“When you go to bed at night it’s the last thing on your mind. When you wake up in the morning it’s the first thing on your mind,” he said.

“It’s just horrible to live with. You’d love some closure.”

Officers in Coleraine used the 11th anniversary of the last reported sighting of Mr Patton to issue a fresh appeal.

“It has now been 11 years since Dean went missing,” said a PSNI statement.

“This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.

“Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.”