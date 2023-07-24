Government criticised for failing 'to protect renters' after sex-for-rent legislation plans delayed 

Legislation outlawing the practice of sex-for-rent has been further delayed as it is waiting for the completion of a review into prostitution legislation.

The Rape Crisis Network of Ireland has criticised the delay in the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill, which was introduced by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan over a year ago, after an Irish Examiner investigation into sex for rent propositions in the housing market.

The legislation was rejected after pre-legislative scrutiny by the justice committee because of concerns with the legislation.

The Department of Justice then pledged that legislative proposals would be considered following the review of Part 4 of the Sexual Offences Act 2017. The legislation criminalises payment for sexual activity with a prostitute or a trafficked person.

The review was due to be completed at the end of last year but was delayed. A new lead researcher is now being recruited to complete it.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said: “An independent consultant was commissioned to undertake the Part 4 statutory review but, due to a number of reasons, and most particularly her work to complete the independent study on Familicide and Domestic and Family Violence Death reviews, it has not been possible to complete the work within the desired timeframe.

“The study lead and the department have mutually agreed that regretfully, it is not possible for her to complete the study at this time. The department will advertise shortly to commission a person to complete the review.”

The Rape Crisis Network’s executive director Cliona Saidlear said she could not see why legislating against sex-for-rent propositions should be dependent on the Part 4 review.

“I would expect to be seeing legislation to fill those gaps very soon. I don’t think they need to wait for the Part 4 review necessarily. I know there are related issues but, at the end of the day, what we see is sexual exploitation and under the definition of consent, which is in our legislation already, it is fairly clear that it [sex for rent] has fallen below the bar and so it qualifies for sexual violence. So why would it need to wait for the Part 4 review?”

Mr O’Callaghan criticised the Government for failing “to protect renters from exploitative sex-for-rent demands”.

“Delay after delay regarding proposals to bring forward legislation shows a complete lack of empathy for those who have experienced the sharpest end of renting privately.”

A Department of Housing spokesman said officials from that department would continue to support the Department of Justice “as and when required in this matter”.