Bill to ban 'sick, perverted' sex-for-rent practice backed by Dáil

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 has been passed to committee stage after all-party approval for the legislation in the Dáil on Wednesday morning.

The bill, brought by Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan, was debated at second stage on Wednesday morning.

The bill has been brought following an investigation into sex for rent in Ireland since December. Last week, the Irish Examiner published a story about accommodation in Clare being offered online to a “slim Ukrainian” woman, with an expectation of sex “after a while”.

Mr O’Callaghan said a small minority of exploitative landlords expected sex in return for “putting a roof over people’s heads”.

Mr O’Callaghan said the legislation would not be a panacea in ending such practices, adding: “It is not an alternative to investing in social housing, cost rental and affordable purchase homes. It is not an alternative to the high-rent, market-driven housing that is so highly favoured by some quarters. It is just a small step in trying to address this exploitative practice.”

He added the best way to support renters was to improve rights and security of tenure, and tackle affordability in the housing market, as well as investment in cost-rental properties.

And he said:

We need to stop the favourable tax treatment that is encouraging investment funds to dominate housing supply.”

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy asked how anyone could watch the shelling of buildings such as hospitals in Ukraine and see millions of people flee “and see an opportunity to sexually exploit vulnerable women in that context?”

She referenced a case where a woman who went to a viewing of a property was propositioned with an offer of reduced rent in return for sex, in a subletting arrangement. When she later did an internet search, “she found that he ran a website for upskirt photographs of women without their consent”.

Sinn Féin’s Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said there had also been such an advertisement placed online for a property in The Lough in Cork city in 2020.

'Sick, perverted and disgusting'

He described sex-for-rent practices as “sick, perverted and disgusting” behaviour.

Junior Justice Minister James Browne told the Dáil the Government supported the legislation in principle but highlighted some areas of concern in the bill that needed to examined.

He said the bill contained very important proposals and said he was acutely aware of the level of distress such propositions would cause to people seeking rental accommodation.

He said:

It is an appalling abuse of power by unscrupulous individuals and will not be tolerated by this Government.”

The Dáil was told the issue would continue to be examined by the Departments of Justice and Housing, with the Attorney General.

Foreign women have told the Irish Examiner in recent weeks about being offered reduced or no rent in return for sex or bed-sharing with landlords in different parts of the country.

One of the properties unearthed by the Irish Examiner in December was a house in Newcastle West, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”.

The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.