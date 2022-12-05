Sex-for-rent law proposals will be examined once review finishes

A review of legislation around the sale of sex is due for completion in the coming weeks, paving the way for legislative proposals to be examined on sex-for-rent practices.
The Sexual Offences Act 2017 removed those who offer their services as a prostitute from the existing offences of soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.
Part 4 of the legislation introduced two new offences — the payment for sexual activity with a prostitute, and paying for sexual activity with a trafficked person.
Under the legislation, provision was also included for a review of these provisions after a period of three years and the terms of reference were published in July 2020.
Part of the review is an assessment of the impact of the legislation on the welfare of those who engage in sexual activity for payment.
The review is currently in its final stages, according to the Department of Justice.
Rape Crisis Network executive director Clíona Saidléar said that the critical part for the network is the implementation of the legislation. She said: “We hope that the review will have taken a proper look at the evidence and see is the implementation happening, do we need to invest more in implementation.”
Meanwhile, after the Oireachtas justice committee recommended in October that the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 should not proceed through the Dáil because of concerns with the legislation, the Departments of Justice and Housing said that legislative proposals will be considered when recommendations from the review of Part 4 of the Sexual Offences Act 2017 are made.