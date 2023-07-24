Patients in Central Mental Hospital forced to sleep in clothes due to 'extreme cold'

The Mental Health Commission wrote to management at the new Central Mental Hospital in Portrane after it emerged patients were being forced to sleep in their clothes due to issues with the heating system at the €220m facility.

In April, records released under freedom of information legislation revealed staff had raised concerns about “extreme cold” at the hospital 25 times over a 33-day period after it opened last November.

At that time, the HSE insisted there were no “ongoing issues” with the heating system, which it said was operating “as required and throughout” the hospital.

However, new documents confirm complaints regarding temperatures in the hospital continued during the first four months of this year, with staff reporting they had to wear “warm coats” while dispensing medication in mid-February.

The internal records also show the heating system in part of the hospital was mistakenly set to 15C at night instead of 21C after the state-of-the-art facility opened last year.

On its own website, the HSE warns the public that “if the temperature falls below 16C, you could be at risk of hypothermia”.

'Subhuman'

After the issues with temperature control at the hospital came to light in April, when the family of a patient claimed residents were being treated as “subhuman”, the director of regulation at the Mental Health Commission wrote to management at the hospital.

Patrick Bergin, the head of the National Forensic Mental Health Service, replied to the correspondence on May 2, offering assurance that the heating system was “operating throughout” the facility.

However, Mr Bergin confirmed an error had occurred that saw the temperature set to 15C in part of the hospital. “Once identified, issue was resolved,” he wrote.

The Mental Health Commission declined to comment when asked if its director of regulation was satisfied with the assurance he received from Mr Bergin, noting it would be publishing its annual inspection report on the facility later this year.

The latest documents staff complained about issues with the heating system 30 times in the first three-and-a-half months of 2023.

On February 24, it was reported a clinic room in the hospital was so cold it was “causing the door to become very difficult to open”. Patients and employees also complained about cold temperatures in bedrooms, a seclusion observation room, a day room, and offices.

While complaints about the heating system in 2022 related exclusively to cold temperatures, there were a number of reports of “dangerously warm” conditions during the first quarter of this year.

'Like a sauna'

Staff asked for the heating to be turned down in a reception area, which they said was “like a sauna” in January. In another area of the hospital, employees said radiators had been turned off “but it’s still like the Bahamas up here”.

Asked to comment on the continuing complaints, a spokeswoman for the HSE reiterated the National Forensic Mental Health Service “has not experienced any ongoing issues with the heating system”.

The spokeswoman said management had replied to the Mental Health Commission to confirm the heating system was operating as it should.

The National Forensic Mental Health Service Hospital was built on the campus of the former St Ita’s Psychiatric Hospital in Portrane, replacing the 171-year-old Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.