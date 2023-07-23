Youth arrested in connection with Talbot Street assault on tourist

A male juvenile has been arrested in connection with the assault of a tourist on Talbot Street in Dublin.
The 57-year-old tourist is receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital, the country’s specialist hospital for head injuries.
His family said he had lost his wife to illness last April and had “saved every penny” for a “dream visit” to Ireland.
On Sunday, gardaí confirmed that an arrest had been made.
A spokesperson said: "A male juvenile has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Against the Persons Act, 1997.
"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.
"An Garda Síochána had no further comment at this time."