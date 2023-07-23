Youth arrested in connection with Talbot Street assault on tourist

Stephen Termini (centre) was punched and kicked in the head by a gang of youths on Store Street just after he left his guesthouse accommodation on nearby Talbot Street. Picture: Michael Rizzuto/GoFundMe

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 11:44
David Kent & Cormac O'Keeffe

A male juvenile has been arrested in connection with the assault of a tourist on Talbot Street in Dublin.

The 57-year-old tourist is receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital, the country’s specialist hospital for head injuries.

Pictured the street where an American tourist was allegedly assaulted. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
His family said he had lost his wife to illness last April and had “saved every penny” for a “dream visit” to Ireland.

On Sunday, gardaí confirmed that an arrest had been made.

A spokesperson said: "A male juvenile has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Against the Persons Act, 1997.

"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.

"An Garda Síochána had no further comment at this time."

