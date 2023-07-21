Infant in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Waterford

An infant boy is in critical condition following a road traffic incident in Co Waterford.
The incident occurred earlier on Friday afternoon in Dungarvan.
The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Gardaí are currently investigating all circumstances.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that was reported this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023 on private property in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.
"An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.
"The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time."