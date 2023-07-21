Infant in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Waterford

Infant in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Waterford

An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle in Co Waterford. The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 22:02
Sally Gorman

An infant boy is in critical condition following a road traffic incident in Co Waterford.

The incident occurred earlier on Friday afternoon in Dungarvan.

The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are currently investigating all circumstances.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that was reported this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023 on private property in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

"An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time."

More in this section

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London Justice Minister says Dublin is a 'safe city' despite ‘vicious’ unprovoked attack on US tourist
Tony Bennett in concert - London Tony Bennett, US singer with seven-decade career, dies aged 96
Gene McDonald funeral Family facing ‘tsunami of grief’ as funeral held for rally driver Gene McDonald
Place: WaterfordPlace: CUH
FARO, PORTUGAL - Juny 18, 2017 : Tui Flights aeroplane landing on Faro International Airport. Airport

Airline Tui apologises after passengers hit by lengthy delays

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd