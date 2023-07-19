Watch: Irish fans on Coogee Beach cheer on girls in green ahead of World Cup opener

Almost 500 Irish soccer fans gathered on Coogee Beach just outside Sydney on Wednesday morning to show their support for the girls in green ahead of their World Cup opener on Thursday.

The Irish abroad created a human #COYGIG sign on the popular beach at sunrise and on hand to capture the special moment was Westmeath man, Dermot Judge, who moved down under almost five years ago.

"It's all excitement here. There were close to 500 people out at 5:30am, lots of locals, but also people who have come over especially to support the women's team, and even some family members of the team themselves. It was nice to see such a mix," Dermot said.

The gathering was organised by a man named Keith Donnelly, founder and director of Keith's Closet, a not-for-profit charity that provides support to people accessing mental health services through a walk-in wardrobe facility.

Keith's Closet provides clothing, toiletries, sanitary items, accessories, and homewares on admission or discharge from a mental health facility.

The service allows patients to embrace their reintegration and thrive in society.

"Everyone was brought together by Keith, I knew he needed someone down there to take an aerial picture, so I volunteered with my drone.

"I went down at around 5:45am and myself, Keith, and a few of the girls who work alongside him, all outlined the #COYGIG in the sand. We then got everyone to stand on top. We had to coordinate them while I had the drone in the sky," Dermot explained.

In a post on Instagram, qualified mental health nurse, Keith, said it was a very special moment.

He said: "We called out to our Irish community this week to send support to our amazing Irish ladies in their World Cup campaign. And woooohhhh, did they come out.

"Sunrise, this morning was like no other, and I don't think thank you even comes close to those that made the trip down to Coogee Beach. My heart is racing with joy and gratitude for each and every one of you."

"Please share so the girls know we have their backs and we'll be that 12th woman roaring them on!"

The photo has already caught the attention of Irish players Áine O'Gorman, Claire O'Riordan, Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn, and Heather Payne.

Rochfortbridge native Dermot upped sticks and moved to Sydney almost five years ago with his then-girlfriend Sarah Delaney.

The pair have since tied the knot and are loving life in Oz, soaking up the world cup atmosphere on their doorstep.

"Excited would be an understatement! It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone is getting behind the girls in green, all the local sports clubs, Gaelic football clubs, rugby clubs, one for all and all for one.

"It's massive and it's only getting started, the atmosphere is only building now," Dermot said.

Dermot and Sarah have tickets for the Republic of Ireland's first outing vs Australia on Thursday.

However, despite being in the midst of applying for his Australian citizenship, Dermot has promised he will be rooting for team Ireland.

"I haven't got citizenship just yet, it's in the process, but I can put my hand on my heart and say that I will definitely be supporting Ireland and not Australia," he laughed.

The pair will be travelling to the match by train and hope to arrive a few hours before kick-off to feel the buzz.

"We have our train line mapped out already, there should be a sea of green in Central Station tomorrow evening, it will be great."

Dermot also believes that Vera Pauw's women can get the competition off to a good start.

"They've nothing to lose, it's a great opportunity for them. We'll give it a shot and put them under pressure as Jack Charlton once said."