'It's important that young girls like us have role models': Fans can't wait for World Cup debut

President Michael D Higgins sent his best wishes to the squad on Twitter.
"Your dedication to the sport, and the skill displayed by all of the players has elevated the women’s game and inspired more young girls to and women to play the ‘beautiful game’," he said.
“For all those who love football, this is warmly welcomed.”
"Such a wonderful thing to have our women's team qualify for the World cup. The entire country is going to be behind you and supporting you all the way.
"Best of luck and give it socks."
Today FM host Declan Pierce, posted a picture of his daughter online, saying he "cannot believe" that a former player from her football club is representing Ireland in the World Cup.
The radio DJ gave special mention to forward Abbie Larkin, and said:
"Ringsend is a sea of green white & orange for our Abbie Larkin and the team".
• In Cork, Carrigaline United soccer club have organised a watch party in Carrigaline clubhouse on Thursday. Doors open at 10.30am.
• Flannerys Pub on Glasheen Road will also host a 'Wilton United World Cup Party' with doors opening at 10.30am.
• Murphy's Rock Bar in Ballyvolane, Co Cork, has been chosen by Irish player Denise O' Sullivan's family as the venue to watch their daughter and her team mates throughout the World cup series.
The pub have advertised a watch party on Wednesday, July 26 at midday for the match versus Canada.
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has urged the squad to harness the spirit of the underdog ahead of Thursday’s World Cup opener against Australia.
The World Cup debutants begin their Group B campaign against the co-hosts, who are 12 places above them in the FIFA rankings and will be backed by the majority of the 80,000 crowd at Sydney’s Stadium.
It will be only the second match between the nations but Ireland won 3-2 when they met back in 2021, thanks to a goal from Denise O’Sullivan, who has been declared fit for the fixture.
Ms McCabe, who overcome her own injury scare a fortnight ago, said: “Yeah, it is something as a small nation, you kind of carry that [underdog] title I guess.
“We want to compete and give Australia, Canada, and Nigeria the hardest games possible. That will start tomorrow night and it is exciting."