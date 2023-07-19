'It's important that young girls like us have role models': Fans can't wait for World Cup debut

“Seeing them play means a lot to me because all the men, they always get the spotlight, but this time the women are getting it,” says seven-year-old Nell Collins ahead of Ireland’s historic first ever game on Thursday morning in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“So I’m proud of them for achieving this.”

Led by captain Katie McCabe, Ireland will face tournament co-hosts Australia at Stadium Australia, Sydney, in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup. It kicks off at 11am Irish time.

“I have a lot of faith in them,” says Nell’s sister Julia, 13. “Let’s hope they can do their best and their best is good enough.

“Ages ago, it was only men. I think it’s important that women get a chance and young girls like us have women role models to look up to.

“It makes a difference to women entering sport.

“Women have got farther than the men in getting into the World Cup. Hopefully they’ll keep doing as amazing as they’re doing.”

Elena O'Riordan, Julia, Nell, and Moya Collins, and Leah Callender at the Avondale United summer camp run by Coerver Coaching in Cork were looking forward to the Republic of Ireland debut in the Women's World Cup on Thursday morning. Picture: Larry Cummins

Julia, Nell, and their sister Moya, 11, were among the 79 children aged four to 13 enthusiastically kicking balls around with Avondale United in Cork’s Ballintemple on Wednesday ahead of Thursday morning’s big game.

Their coach, Eoin Kelly, is making sure there are places for the soccer community to get together to watch the games together.

Thursday morning's game will be screened at Cork Constitution FC from 10am. Members of Cork City FC’s women’s team will be on site to sign autographs and paint faces.

Turner’s Cross will host a special public screening of the Ireland-Canada game on July 26, which is “open to any kid to pop along and watch on the big screen”.

And another special public screening will be hosted in Mayfield Community School on July 31 for the Ireland v Nigeria game.

Eight-year-old Leá O'Neill, whose cousin is Republic of Ireland player Abbie Larkin, is ready for our debut in the Women's World Cup against Australia at 11am Irish time on Thursday. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“It’s the first time Ireland is in the World Cup, so it’s historic,” says Eoin. “Hopefully this will inspire a new generation to stick with the sport.

“The game is growing, but we hope to grow it more. Female soccer is now the fastest-growing group in Avondale.”

The hashtag #COYGIG has been trending on Twitter as fans take to social media to express support for Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green.

President's message

President Michael D Higgins sent his best wishes to the squad on Twitter.

"Your dedication to the sport, and the skill displayed by all of the players has elevated the women’s game and inspired more young girls to and women to play the ‘beautiful game’," he said.

“For all those who love football, this is warmly welcomed.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the many supporters, posting a video on Twitter to express his congratulations.

"Such a wonderful thing to have our women's team qualify for the World cup. The entire country is going to be behind you and supporting you all the way.

"Best of luck and give it socks."

Republic of Ireland player Claire O'Riordan with her sister Marie at Sydney Airport as the team arrived ahead of the Thursday 11am (Irish time) Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 debut match against co-host Australia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Today FM host Declan Pierce, posted a picture of his daughter online, saying he "cannot believe" that a former player from her football club is representing Ireland in the World Cup.

The radio DJ gave special mention to forward Abbie Larkin, and said:

"Ringsend is a sea of green white & orange for our Abbie Larkin and the team".

• In Cork, Carrigaline United soccer club have organised a watch party in Carrigaline clubhouse on Thursday. Doors open at 10.30am.

• Flannerys Pub on Glasheen Road will also host a 'Wilton United World Cup Party' with doors opening at 10.30am.

• Murphy's Rock Bar in Ballyvolane, Co Cork, has been chosen by Irish player Denise O' Sullivan's family as the venue to watch their daughter and her team mates throughout the World cup series.

Republic of Ireland player Amber Barrett greeted by her dad Shaun Paul at Sydney Airport. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The pub have advertised a watch party on Wednesday, July 26 at midday for the match versus Canada.

Captain rallies the team

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has urged the squad to harness the spirit of the underdog ahead of Thursday’s World Cup opener against Australia.

The World Cup debutants begin their Group B campaign against the co-hosts, who are 12 places above them in the FIFA rankings and will be backed by the majority of the 80,000 crowd at Sydney’s Stadium.

It will be only the second match between the nations but Ireland won 3-2 when they met back in 2021, thanks to a goal from Denise O’Sullivan, who has been declared fit for the fixture.

Ms McCabe, who overcome her own injury scare a fortnight ago, said: “Yeah, it is something as a small nation, you kind of carry that [underdog] title I guess.

We know we are debutants in the tournament, but we know what we want to do. We don’t want to just be happy to be here.

“We want to compete and give Australia, Canada, and Nigeria the hardest games possible. That will start tomorrow night and it is exciting."