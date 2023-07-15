Man, 50s, dies and three people injured in two-vehicle Mayo crash

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 22:52
Steven Heaney

A man has died and three other people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Co Mayo. 

The collision occurred at approximately 3.35pm this afternoon on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

A driver from one the vehicles involved, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. 

The male driver of the second vehicle also sustained serious injuries in the incident. He has been taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

A man and a woman, passengers in each car, were also injured in the incident. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road where the crash took place was closed for a time while a technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since re-opened to traffic. 

Gardaí have issued appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

