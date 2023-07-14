HSE issues vape warnings due to illegal amounts of nicotine

The HSE has told the public to stop using two e-cigarette products due to illegal amounts of nicotine.

Retailers have been told to stop selling the products on the back of the warning from the HSE's environmental health service. The two products are:

McKesse Blue & Razz Ice MK Bar 7000 Disposable, Expiry date: 03/12/2023;

McKesse Green Apple MK Bar 7000 Disposable, Expiry date: 03/12/2023.

The HSE also alerted the EU to the vaping products after it was discovered they contained more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2%).

The products subject to the alert were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration up to 28.9 mg/ml.

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of this issue.

McKesse Green Apple, one of the vape products in which the HSE found illegal levels of nicotine. Picture: HSE

Maurice Mulcahy of the HSE said: "As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the McKesse products you may have against the two products involved in this alert.

"If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.

"We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed below and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details.

"If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products below we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website."

This is the second alert issued by the HSE's team in recent weeks.

Mr Mulcahy said: "In cases where the Environmental Health Service establishes that, products made available or placed on the market do not comply with legal requirements we will not hesitate to exercise our legal enforcement powers."

The HSE is asking retailers to do the following:

If you have any of the McKesse products above, you must remove them from sale and contact the HSE at info.tpd@hse.ie with product and full traceability details;

If you have sold or distributed any of the products, you must display a recall notice in a prominent position in your retail premises and on your website and social media;

Retailers with any queries in relation to this matter can contact the HSE at info.tpd@hse.ie;

More information on the products can be found on the EU safety alert website using the words ‘electronic cigarette’.

The HSE has urged consumers not to use these products and to return them to the shop where they were purchased.