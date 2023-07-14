Cork charity helping Ukrainian refugees secures injunction against its former CEO

The injunction application came before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Friday evening. After considering the application, the judge granted the plaintiff a temporary ex-parte injunction against the defendant.
The judge remarked that recent events at the charity appear to have been “chaotic”.
The injunction restrains the defendant, or any other persons who are aware of the order from removing, deleting or copying any of the plaintiff’s documents held at its premises.
It also restrains the defendant and others from transferring or withdrawing any funds or monies held by the plaintiff or trespassing, entering or attending at the plaintiff’s property.
The defendant is further restrained by the injunction from representing himself to any other party as being an employee, trustee, or chairperson of the plaintiff.
The order remains in place until Monday when the matter will return before the court.
Seeking the order, Eoin Clifford SC for the plaintiff said that the HSE has been informed about the matter and the charity’s bank account, which contains a six-figure sum has been frozen.
Counsel said that the reason cited for seeking the EGM to remove the board, was that the existing board had put the plaintiff at risk in accepting the defendant’s resignation as CEO without discussing the matter with him.
It was also alleged that the existing board had been negligent by allegedly failing to furnish a proper contract to the defendant prior to his resignation.
These were at best strange and unusual reasons for calling an EGM, counsel said.
The Charities Regulator has also been informed of the situation, counsel added, which has informed his client that it should take legal action to safeguard the charity’s assets and records.