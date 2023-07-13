RTÉ executives face another Oireachtas grilling as Bakhurst makes first appearance 

RTÉ executives are back before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday, with new director general Kevin Bakhurst making his first appearance.

Mr Bakhurst, who is on just his fourth day on the job, told the committee that it was “completely unacceptable” that the public and politicians were misled.

Mr Bakhurst, who stood down RTÉ’s executive leadership board on Monday as he vowed to restore people’s trust in Ireland’s public service broadcaster, told TDs on Thursday that the controversy is “one of the most shameful and damaging episodes in the organisation’s history”.

He also committed to publishing the pay of the executives on his permanent “leadership team” annually, along with the top 10 presenters’ pay in RTÉ’s annual report.

Mr Bakhurst also stated that RTÉ should not be “brokering or facilitating” commercial arrangements with its contractors, and that the level of fees in these contracts “are too high”.

“I am absolutely determined to implement the change and reform which will help us draw a line under this shameful period in RTÉ’s history and to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting,” he told TDs.

Chair of the RTÉ Board Siun Ni Raghallaigh said that Mr Bakhurst “is steadying the ship of RTÉ by taking swift action on a range of important matters” – including setting up a register of interests for staff and contractors.

The crisis at the broadcaster has widened out from underdeclared pay to Mr Tubridy to RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

The Government has launched two external reviews into RTÉ, has announced forensic accountant Mazars to look into RTÉ’s accounts, and has paused discussions on a new long-term funding arrangement for the broadcaster.

