Ryan: Government willing to stop US transporting cluster bombs through Shannon 

The Government is willing to take action to prevent the US military from transporting cluster bombs through Shannon Airport, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The US agreed to send cluster bombs to Ukraine last Friday, with US President Joe Biden defending the decision saying it would help stop Russian tanks from advancing.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan today said the Government was “opposed” to the use of cluster bombs, adding that there would be “huge consequences” for their use.

Mr Ryan said Ireland had previously led the way on banning cluster munitions, with the Convention on Cluster Munitions being agreed in Dublin in May 2008.

Asked if there was any way to prevent the US military from transporting the weaponry through Shannon Airport, Mr Ryan said there were mechanisms available to the Government.

“We do have a role where we have to review, if there’s any flights going through Shannon or over our airspace, which munitions are carried,” Mr Ryan said.

“We have some mechanisms to monitor that, but it’s the use in the first place is our primary concern.”

Asked if it was possible to block flights carrying bombs entering Shannon or over Irish airspace, Mr Ryan said it was possible, but the Government would work to engage with the US first.

Our first response is a diplomatic and political one, to say ‘we don’t think this is the right approach.

Under current laws, any aircraft carrying weaponry needs to first seek authorisation from the Government, particularly the Department of Transport, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Justice.

Pressed further on whether the Government would block flights if needed, Mr Ryan said they would.

“Yes is my answer, because clearly in my mind, talking to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about this, we’re all of a similar view. We’ve taken a strong position on the use of cluster munitions and we retain our position.”

Cluster bombs, which are banned in more than 100 countries, are a type of weapon that distribute multiple small bomblets over a large area.

In particular, there are concerns about the deadly impact that cluster bombs have when used in civilian areas.

Previously, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “wrong” for the US to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine.

He said that while Ireland supported Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, he said that it was wrong for both countries to use cluster bombs.