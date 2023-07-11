Family of Irish Boeing crash victim welcomes UK 'unlawful killing' verdict

Family of Irish Boeing crash victim welcomes UK 'unlawful killing' verdict

Naoise Connolly Ryan at home in Cork City, whose husband Mick died in a Boeing Max air crash in 2019. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 13:27
Clodagh Finn

The family of Irishman Mick Ryan, who died in a 737 Max Boeing crash with 156 others in 2019, has welcomed an inquest ruling in Britain which found the three British victims were “unlawfully killed”.

UN humanitarian Mick Ryan's mother Christine Ryan and widow Naoise Connolly Ryan jointly welcomed the ruling, saying those responsible at Boeing must now be prosecuted for manslaughter.

They have also called on the US Justice Department to tear up an “unlawful and unjust” agreement that exempts Boeing from prosecution.

Humanitarian worker Mick Ryan was killed in a Boeing Max crash in 2019 along with 156 others.
Humanitarian worker Mick Ryan was killed in a Boeing Max crash in 2019 along with 156 others.

On Monday, an inquest at Horsham in Britain heard that Boeing was playing “Russian roulette” with people’s lives by allowing a plane with a design flaw in the air.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield said Flight ET302 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10,  2019, as a result of a series of failures relating to the development and operation of the flight control software known as MCAS.

She said two Boeing employees had deliberately deceived regulators and operators of the 737 Max about the operation of a safety-critical system.

Identical flaw

Five months earlier, an identical flaw caused another Boeing 737 Max to crash into the sea off Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

The coroner ruled that the three British people on board the Ethiopian flight — Joanna Toole (36), Samuel Pegram (25), and Oliver Vick (45) — were unlawfully killed.

“This is a UK win, but it’s also a win for us all," said Christine Ryan and Naoise Connolly Ryan.

The verdict was just as it should be, because it was an unlawful killing of everyone on board that plane."

The family says nobody has been prosecuted because Boeing made “a secret sweetheart deal”, known as a Deferred Prosecution Agreement, with the US Department of Justice which exempts the global aircraft manufacturer from prosecution.

In 2021, Boeing was fined $2.3m (€2.09m) when it was found that it had misled regulators.

The company’s CEO Dennis Muilenberg was fired, but he left with a $80m (€72.6m) severance package.

“No one, not one single person was ever held to account,” Ms Connolly Ryan said.

Mr Ryan’s family, like many others of those killed in the crash, said they would continue to seek justice through the courts.

Read More

President Biden, could I have just six minutes of your time to discuss my husband’s death?

More in this section

Barnardos wants budget supports to give families a 'safety net' Barnardos wants budget supports to give families a 'safety net'
Gardaí renew appeal for help finding killer of Antoinette Smith Gardaí renew appeal for help finding killer of Antoinette Smith
Ulster bonfires Bonfires to be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland
Air travelPlace: USPlace: BritainPerson: Naoise RyanOrganisation: Boeing
<p>The German chemicals company BASF said last year that it was downsizing its European operation in part due to ‘overregulation’.</p>

EU to drop ban of hazardous chemicals after industry pressure

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd