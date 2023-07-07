West Cork doctor: 'I fear for the future of general practice'

Meanwhile there is concern at potential reductions to out-of-hours GP service in Fermoy.
Concerns have been growing the ‘red-eye' service after 10pm will be removed.
Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock has written to the HSE CEO Bernard Gloster about this, saying he understands the change could be put in place as soon as this month.
Southdoc’s administrative centre did not respond to queries on Friday.
However, clinical director Gary Stack said there is “no change in patient access no change in appointment availability and no diminution of service” for that region.