Two students who died in Greece to be laid to rest next week

The funerals of two Leaving Cert students who lost their lives while on a post-exam holiday in Greece will take place next week.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, both 18, died while on the Greek island of Ios last weekend.

The remains of the teenagers were released to their heartbroken families in Athens on Wednesday night and the parents of both boys are expected to attend a prayer service at St Michael’s College this evening.

Max Wall will be laid to rest on Monday, July 10, in The Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook at 11am, followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

A notice on RIP.ie said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing our beloved Max who was taken from us far too soon. The world has lost a little colour.

“Max, with a larger-than-life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with. During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun-filled self.

“Max, to the unimaginable grief of his parents Niall and Fiona, adored bigger brother Charlie, grandson of Nuala Wall and Fiona’s father Carl Laverty will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends especially those in St Michael’s College."

A second notice on RIP.ie said Andrew O’Donnell will be reposing in Massey Bros Funeral Home, Blackrock, on Tuesday, July 11, from 2pm-5pm.

His Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation.

'Humour that brightened the darkest of days'

His family paid tribute to their son online saying: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Andrew who departed from this world far too soon.

“Andrew passed away unexpectedly leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

“Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days. He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie.

“He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St Matthew’s National School, St Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.

“Andrew, to the inexpressible grief of his parents Bebhinn (née Dunne) and Gavin, adored older brother of Rory and beloved grandson of Frances and John (RIP) Dunne, and Avril and Joe (RIP) O’Donnell, he will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins (Irish and English), relatives and a wide circle of friends (especially the Leaving Cert Class of 2023).

The popular classmates had completed their Leaving Cert six weeks ago and were two of 90 students from St Michael’s College who travelled to the small island of Ios for an end-of-year trip.

Andrew O'Donnell went missing on Friday and following a search operation, his remains were found on Sunday at around 1pm.

It is understood his injuries are consistent with a fall, his school principal Tim Kelleher told the Irish Examiner.

An hour later, Max Wall, who was involved in the search for his classmate, fell ill on the island and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Max had undergone a successful heart operation three years ago, according to his principal at St Michael’s College in south Dublin.

Greek police confirmed autopsies have taken place and that they are awaiting toxicology reports.

A garda spokesperson confirmed two members of the force travelled to Greece to assist with the investigation.