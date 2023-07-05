An Irish Goodbye Oscar winner James Martin receives honorary doctorate from Ulster University

Belfast Oscar-winning actor James Martin has received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University.

He hit the big screen with the short film An Irish Goodbye which swept the major awards ceremonies this year.

He went on to become the first actor with Down’s syndrome to scoop an Oscar.

This week Martin added an honorary doctorate to his growing list of accolades.

He was recognised by the university for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

"I am delighted to be honoured by Ulster University with my Honorary Doctorate. All my mum’s family went to Ulster University, it holds a special place in our hearts," James said.

My message to all of you students: never judge a book by its cover, everyone should have a voice, follow your dreams, have fun with your family and friends, laugh lots and I wish you all the best going forward.

“I have worked very hard to achieve the things I do in life.”

James commended the team who worked on the film, which he said told "a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching."

“The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”

James also regaled the students with an amusing story about how Dawyne the Rock Johnston stood up for his bold fashion choices at the Oscars.

He said he was delighted by the honour in recognition of his contribution to An Irish Goodbye.

James was among a number of honorary graduates along with gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, poet Michael Longley and broadcaster Sean Rafferty at the ceremony at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.