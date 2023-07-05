Yellow rain warning issued for Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo on Thursday, with localised flooding likely

Overall, Met Éireann says Thursday will be a wet and windy day with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards through the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. File picture: Damian Coleman

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 18:15
Steven Heaney

A status yellow warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Galway, and Mayo from Thursday morning. 

The warning will come into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 8pm. 

During this time, Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain which may lead to localised flooding in some areas. 

"Rain accompanied by fresh to strong winds will lead to poor travelling conditions," the forecaster said. 

"Rainfall totals will be higher in mountainous regions."

Overall, Met Éireann says Thursday will be a wet and windy day with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards through the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. 

The heaviest and most persistent rain will be seen across Atlantic counties. It will also be a misty day with low cloud too, with temperatures likely to range between 15C to 19C in blustery fresh to strong southerly winds. 

A Status Yellow gale warning will also be in place from 9am tomorrow until 8pm for waters from Valentia to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland.

During this time, southerly winds will reach gale force 8, which could result in waves of up to 25ft. 

A separate gale warning from Fair Head to Strangford Lough to Howth Head and on the Irish Sea North of Anglesey, which will also see southerly winds reach gale force 8, will come into effect at 5pm tomorrow. The warning will lift at 10pm. 

