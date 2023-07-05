Parents of students who died in Greece attend service via live link as autopsy results due 

The parents of two Leaving Cert students who died in Greece last weekend attended a service in their honour last night via live link from Athens where they await results of their sons’ autopsy.

Classmates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, both 18, died while on a post exam holiday on the Greek island of Ios.

Coffins carrying their remains were taken to Athens by ferry on Tuesday where they are undergoing an autopsy. No results have been released yet.

Students lined the port in a guard of honour while students from St Michael’s College, where Andrew and Max attended, placed six yellow roses by the two hearses.

On Tuesday, a series of poignant ceremonies got under way for grieving families and friends at the boy’s school in south Dublin.

Principal Tim Kelleher, who officiated the services, said the parents of the two boys, Gavin, Bevin, Niall, and Fiona, were in attendance via live link from Athens.

Welcoming the families, Mr Kelleher said: “We are here for you, we are here to help to support and to let you know we are thinking of you and to send you our sympathies and condolences.

Tributes have been paid to the two teenagers, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, as 'bright, sporting, academic' young men.

"As parents and as members of this community, I don’t think we can possibly understand or possibly comprehend the day that you have just had and the journey that you have made and the last two days that you have suffered through.

“As members of our community if there was anything we could do to shoulder that burden we would do it willingly with a heart and a half, but we know we can’t. We know it’s your burden to carry and we know you’re the ones who are suffering deepest in all of this.”

The double tragedy in Greece began when Andrew went missing last Friday.

A major search operation took place on the island which involved some of his fellow sixth-year classmates before his remains were found at 1pm on Sunday near a cliff.

On the same day, at about 2pm, Max fell ill near the port on the island and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced death.

Mr Kelleher told the Irish Examiner on Tuesday: “Max underwent a successful operation on his heart around three years ago, but we understand he died of natural causes”.

He added: “Postmortems will determine the exact cause of death, but we understand with Andrew it was an accident at night and he fell.”

Two services got under way at 12pm and 6pm at St Michael’s on Tuesday, where a student played an instrumental version of The Rolling Stones' song 'Wild Horses' close to the altar. Framed pictures of Andrew and Max were placed among teddies and gifts.

Flowers left outside the school of the two 18-year-olds. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins

Mr Kelleher told the gathering on Tuesday night that some of the sixth-year boys who were holidaying with Max and Andrew in Greece have now returned to Dublin and they are “traumatised”.

He said: “They have become a family, as tight a group we have never had, the experience that they have had over the last 48 to 50 hours has been just decimating to them. And the pain that has been felt by you as families, I know it is terrible, but it is also very hard on the boys.

“Those who have returned are traumatised, we can see it today, we have been around, listened to their stories, and they are harrowing, and we are so so sorry for the suffering of both families.

“But we are also a little bit proud I have to say, for the tenacity, the togetherness, and the pride that these boys have shown when trying to find Andrew and the sympathy and empathy they showed Max”.

It is understood the remains of both teenagers are due to arrive home by the end of the week, while members of the gardaí have travelled to Athens to assist with the police investigation.