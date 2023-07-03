Dublin students' remains to be flown home from Greece in coming days

The remains of two Leaving Cert students who lost their lives during a post-exam holiday on an island in Greece are expected to be flown home in the “next two to three days” their school chaplain has said.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, both 18 and recent sixth-year graduates at St Michael’s College in south Dublin, passed away over the weekend on the Greek island of Ios.

Andrew disappeared on Friday and a major search got underway to locate him before his body was found near a cliff on Sunday. He appears to have fallen. An the same day, Max Wall became unwell near the port on the island and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Post-mortems on both boys will take place in Athens on Tuesday morning, their school principal Tim Kelleher has confirmed. St Michael’s College chaplain, Fr Paddy Moran, who has been providing support to the pupils at Ailesbury Road in Ballsbridge, said he “hoped” the remains of Andrew and Max would return home in the next couple of days.

He told the Irish Examiner: “Everything is being done to bring them home by whatever means and as soon as possible, we hope that’ll be within the next two to three days.

“The first lot of boys on the island are returning home tonight (Monday), and they are coming back through Bristol and across the UK, we just want to get them home sooner rather than later.

“Many of the parents went over to bring their sons back too which you can understand, there is a tremendous sense of loss here.”

Two masses will be held on Tuesday at 12pm and 6pm in memory of Andrew and Max and “all who wish to attend are welcome”.

Fr Moran continued: “We will have more services throughout the week for the boys and their families, but the priority now is to get everyone home.”

There was a steady stream of people visiting St Michael’s College on Monday across the day where a book of condolence has been opened in the school chapel. All flags on the grounds of the college were flown at half-mast out of respect for the schools' two “bright and popular” students .

Inside the school church, photos of both pupils have been placed in front of two separate books of condolences. Just a few feet away white roses and five teddies have been placed on the altar with a large, framed photo saying “Class of 2023”.

Two copies of the book Before You Sleep by Benji Bennett—one for each boy—have also been placed among the gifts.

Fr Moran continued “We are here for the boys, and their friends and families. One of their grandfathers was here earlier. There is so much shock and sadness here.

We just want all the pupils home, by any means, so we can all come together. It is heartbreaking.

Earlier, school principal Tim Kelleher described how "our hearts are broken" and that two families have been plunged into "deep sadness". He told the Irish Examiner : “Everyone is traumatised, this is every parent’s nightmare”.

He said the remains of Andrew and Max would be brought to Athens on Tuesday at 8am where a post-mortem would get underway. “Their parents and families are with them since Sunday,” he said.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the boys will travel to Athens with their family and will have the support of the consular service. Post-mortems will take place and then they will be released to their families. Our immediate priority is their families and of course the boys who were with them, who are devastated.”