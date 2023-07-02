Irish teen dies while holidaying with friends in Greece

An Irish teenager has died in Greece.

The 18-year-old, who was a student at St Michael's in Dublin, is believed to have been on holiday with a group of friends on the island of Ios.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases," a statement from the department read.

It is believed his family are now travelling to Greece.

It is the second tragedy in the last seven days involving an Irish student in Greece.

Rory Deegan from Laois died last Sunday in Zakynthos after his body was found in a swimming pool.