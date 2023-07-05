Lifting of pandemic restrictions allows cheap pints to flow in the Dáil

TDs and senators were able to enjoy a lot more cheap pints in Leinster House last year as the lifting of pandemic restrictions saw revenues at the Dáil’s bars and restaurants more than double to more than €1.1m.
The Houses of the Oireachtas annual report shows sales for 2022 stood at €1,134,928.
During 2021, at the height of public health measures and when the Oireachtas held sittings at the Convention Centre Dublin, the take was just €402,686.
After the cost of sales and expenses, the Oireachtas’ bar and catering services made a healthy profit of €135,067 last year. That compared to a loss of €9,000 in 2021.
The report says: “The emergency measures taken in line with public health guidance as a result of the covid-19 pandemic necessitated the closure and partial closure of the catering and bar services within Leinster House.
“This has had a significant impact on the finances of the catering and bar service, the impact of which continued into 2022.”
There are two main bars — the traditional ‘Dáil bar’ where members of the Oireachtas, staff, and visitors can visit; and the official Members’ Bar and Restaurant which is reserved for past and sitting TDs, senators, and invited special guests.
The Dáil bar is also one of the cheaper options when it comes to having a drink, particularly in central Dublin at the moment.
A pint of Guinness in the Dáil bar will now set you back €5.20, and you’d be lucky if that fetched you a pint of stout in any other pub within a few kilometres of Kildare Street with the price of a pint upwards of €6 in many places.
A self-service restaurant also offers meals for people on site during the day, with the food set at reasonable prices.