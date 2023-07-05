Lifting of pandemic restrictions allows cheap pints to flow in the Dáil

TDs and senators were able to enjoy a lot more cheap pints in Leinster House last year as the lifting of pandemic restrictions saw revenues at the Dáil’s bars and restaurants more than double to more than €1.1m.

The Houses of the Oireachtas annual report shows sales for 2022 stood at €1,134,928.

During 2021, at the height of public health measures and when the Oireachtas held sittings at the Convention Centre Dublin, the take was just €402,686.

After the cost of sales and expenses, the Oireachtas’ bar and catering services made a healthy profit of €135,067 last year. That compared to a loss of €9,000 in 2021.

The report says: “The emergency measures taken in line with public health guidance as a result of the covid-19 pandemic necessitated the closure and partial closure of the catering and bar services within Leinster House.

“This has had a significant impact on the finances of the catering and bar service, the impact of which continued into 2022.”

There are two main bars — the traditional ‘Dáil bar’ where members of the Oireachtas, staff, and visitors can visit; and the official Members’ Bar and Restaurant which is reserved for past and sitting TDs, senators, and invited special guests.

The price of a pint of Guinness in the Dáil stands at €5.20. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The Dáil bar is also one of the cheaper options when it comes to having a drink, particularly in central Dublin at the moment.

A pint of Guinness in the Dáil bar will now set you back €5.20, and you’d be lucky if that fetched you a pint of stout in any other pub within a few kilometres of Kildare Street with the price of a pint upwards of €6 in many places.

A self-service restaurant also offers meals for people on site during the day, with the food set at reasonable prices.