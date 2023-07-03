Guinness triples production of zero-alcohol stout amid shifting consumer tastes

Guinness 0.0 was launched in 2021 and the company forecasts it is on course to account for 10% of all Guinness sales on the island of Ireland in the coming years
Guinness triples production of zero-alcohol stout amid shifting consumer tastes
Guinness will almost triple production of its zero-alcohol brand in response to a growing consumer taste for non-alcoholic drinks (Aerial Photography Ireland/Andres Poveda/PA)
Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 15:06
David Young, PA

Guinness will almost triple production of its zero-alcohol brand in response to a growing consumer taste for non-alcoholic drinks.

Owners Diageo has invested €25m in a new facility at its St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin to meet a surge in demand for alcohol-free stout in the domestic and global markets.

The new production facility includes six processing vessels with a total capacity of 500,000 hectolitres – almost 90 million pints – and a two-storey building where the alcohol is removed through a cold filtration system to create Guinness 0.0.

Barry O’Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Ireland, right, and Aisling Ryan, Guinness 0.0 brewer at the new production facility at St James’s Gate (Julien Behal/PA)

Guinness 0.0 was launched in 2021 and the company forecasts it is on course to account for 10% of all Guinness sales on the island of Ireland in the coming years.

The main export markets for the zero-alcohol stout include Great Britain, Europe, the United States, Canada, the Middle East and South Korea.

Managing director of Diageo Ireland, Barry O’Sullivan, said Guinness 0.0 is now the top selling non-alcoholic beer in four-pack format on both the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

“This expansion in production capacity at St James’s Gate is a testament to the quality of Guinness 0.0 and the growth of the non-alcoholic category as consumers look for more choice on different occasions,” he said.

“We expect the growth of Guinness 0.0 to be another export success story for Ireland.”

Publican Oliver Barden from O’Donoghue’s in Dublin said zero-alcohol stout is becoming very popular.

“It’s a great tasting alternative for those that want to experience the atmosphere and craic in the pub without any alcohol,” he said.

“I imagine this demand will continue to grow as the availability and quality of non-alcoholic products becomes more widespread.”

Read More

Electric cars sales drive new registrations in June before incentives reduce 

More in this section

US-IT-COMPUTERS-TELECOMMUNICATION-APPLE Apple slashes 'output plans for Vision Pro device' 
Royal Tour of Australia - Day Five PwC Australia fires eight partners amid leaks scandal
Tesla Crash Autopilot Tesla delivers record number of cars as price cuts lift sales
GuinnessPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>The maximum SEAI grant for electric vehicles reduced from €5,000 to €3,500 at the start of July. </p>

Electric cars sales drive new registrations in June before incentives reduce 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd