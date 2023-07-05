Frustration over recent theft of plants in organ donation memorial garden 

Volunteers at an organ donation memorial garden in Galway have called for an end to the “systematic” theft of plants that has occurred recently, saying it is causing distress to organ donors, recipients and their families.

Over the past few months, the voluntary committee of the Circle of Life Commemorative Garden noticed a number of plants had been repeatedly stolen, leaving them with no choice but to consider installing cameras in the park.

The garden, based in Quincentennial Park in Salthill, Co Galway, was opened by Strange Boat Donor Foundation awareness group founders Martina Goggin and her husband, Denis, in 2014. It was inspired by the loss of their son Éamonn in a car accident back in 2006, who then became an organ donor.

Denis and Martina Goggin at the opening of the garden in 2014, holding a photo of their late son, Éamonn.

“In the past few months, it’s like I don't know what has happened, but it's a systematic kind of thieving. It's not like major stuff is stolen, but whoever person or people are doing it, they're obviously watching our work because they know what we have just planted,” Ms Goggin said.

Ms Goggin described the park as a haven where organ donor families and recipients “loved to come” and it is kept in top condition by a team of local volunteers. The garden requires round-the-clock maintenance to look after the array of plants.

Ms Goggin said the work in the garden is "non-stop" with planting and replanting, adding that in the last nine years, "we really had no problems at all".

Describing the thefts, Ms Goggin said most the plants that are stolen have been freshly planted.

“If you plant something that's there a long time, then it's rooted, so it's harder to get it out. So anything that has been stolen has literally been only there maybe a few weeks or a month or so, They're very easy to just pull out of the ground.”

One of the more disturbing thefts was that of a rose planted in memory of a girl who died in a car accident, which despite being replaced twice, continued to be taken.

“So I haven’t planted any rose in that spot and I've left the hole there. I'm just wondering what to do with the hole now, whether to put a sign up on it or what to do?”

CCTV

Ms Goggin says despite their reluctance, they are looking into installing CCTV cameras to deter this behaviour.

“It's something we didn't really want to do because you know while it's a public park, there's a lovely calm spiritual feeling to the garden part of it and we just didn't want it to be one of those places that has signs everywhere.”

Due to the nature of the public park, there is little the gardaí can do to monitor behaviour, but Ms Goggin urged the public to maintain vigilance, asking visitors to “keep your eye open in case you see anybody acting suspiciously".

One of the main issues arising from the various thefts is the cost involved to ensure each plant is replaced, leading to one local garden centre offering a kind gesture to replace some of the plants after they were taken.

“It's just the frustration of it and it's just so disheartening really," Ms Goggin added.

The Irish Kidney Association National Advocacy & Projects Manager Colin White described the recent thefts as "quite a source of upset" within the organ donor community.

"It's very sad that they don't realise that it's more than just a gathering of plants. It's a special place for both donor families and transplant recipients to go to contemplate, to think about the whole circle of life."