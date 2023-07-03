Sailors evacuated from Spanish trawler and taken to Cork following fire onboard

A rescue operation was launched to recover fifteen crew members located onboard a Spanish-registered fishing vessel off the North West coast of France on Sunday.
It is understood a fire broke out onboard, with initial suggestions pointing to a short circuit within the ship's wing, according to reports in the Spanish media.
The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard, who was alerted by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Madrid to an incident onboard a Spanish trawler, within the French Search and Rescue region.
All fifteen crew members were evacuated safely to a nearby fishing vessel before heading to Castletownbere, Co Cork where they will await confirmation of arrangements for their return home.
"There were no reports of any injuries," a spokesperson for the Department of Transport said.