Data centre developers to lodge appeal after planning rejected

A bid to build a new data centre in Dublin that was rejected due to “existing insufficient capacity” on the electricity grid and the “reliance on a predominantly gas-powered plant” has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The application by Vantage Data Centers Dub11 Ltd would see the construction of a 12,893sq m development on lands within the townlands of Ballybane and Kilbride in the West Dublin area of Clondalkin, an area already home to a number of data centres.

The refusal and subsequent appeal comes amid continued Government backing for the controversial centres, with recent data showing their share of Ireland’s electricity consumption increasing significantly at a time when the country is seeking to cut emissions and meet climate action targets.

Having first sought further information from the applicant following its initial bid for planning permission last November, South Dublin County Council turned down the planning application in late May.

Environmental impact report

One of the two main reasons cited was the applicant’s environmental impact assessment report, which the council said did not allow for “adequate assessment of the potential impacts of the proposed development on the receiving environment”.

On the issue of energy, the council also cited the “lack of a fixed connection agreement to connect to the grid, the lack of significant onsite renewable energy to power the proposed development, the lack of evidence provided in relation to the applicant's engagement with Power Purchase Agreements in Ireland”.

The subsequent planning appeal comes despite indications from EirGrid it will not provide agreements for new data centres in Dublin until 2028.

In its initial planning statement, Marston Planning Consultancy said its client — Vantage Data Centers Dub11 Ltd — has a “connection agreement with EirGrid”.

It maintained the indication from EirGrid it would assess each new data centre application “on a case-by-case basis” meant it “could be possible for new facilities to get Eirgrid approval in the years ahead”.

Marston Planning Consultancy added that data centres were the “lifeline that keeps the modern economy working and the world connected”.

Electricity usage

Last month, new CSO data showed data centres are now using as much electricity in Ireland as all the homes in cities and towns across the country.

There are about 70 data centres in operation in Ireland, mainly around Dublin, with a further 30 in planning.

In a Dáil debate following the publication of the CSO figures, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said such centres were important for the economy and there had been no new data centre connection approved by EirGrid in just under two years.

Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns said the growth in data centre energy use meant “we’re running to stand still in decarbonising our energy system”.

An Bord Pleanála has set a date of October 31 to issue its decision on the planning appeal.