Man in critical condition after two-car collision in Fermoy

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a two car collision in north Cork.

The man, aged in his 20s, was a passenger in one of the vehicles that collided on McCurtain Street in Fermoy on Saturday evening.

Gardai were called to the scene shortly after 8.40pm and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was taken to CUH for treatment for her injuries, which are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

McCurtain Street remains closed this morning with local diversions in place while garda forensic investigators conduct an examination of the scene of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."