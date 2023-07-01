Supermarket price wars continue as milk prices fall by another 10c

Milk prices have been cut across three major supermarkets for the second time in three months, as the price wars between retailers continue.

Lidl became the first of the big brands to announce its latest reduction, with the price of a two-litre carton of milk falling from €2.19 to €2.09.

The German supermarket said that this will see "€3m in savings passed directly onto shoppers".

It was followed on Saturday morning by both Tesco and Aldi, who announced that they will also be dropping their prices for the dairy product.

From Monday, Tesco's own brand 2lt fresh milk will also be priced at €2.09, down 10c from €2.19.

Aldi has confirmed that it will be reducing the retail prices of all its own-brand milk products by an average of 10 cents.

A number of supermarkets cut their milk prices by 10c in April as well.

Farmers have warned that a price war between supermarkets on milk risks the long-term sustainability of liquid milk producers in Ireland.

Food prices are estimated to have increased by 0.2% since May, but have risen by 10.1% compared to June 2022.

Inflation in Ireland has fallen below 5% for the first time in almost two years.