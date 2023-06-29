Inflation in Ireland drops below 5%

Food prices still 10% more than a year ago
Inflation in Ireland drops below 5%

The measure of core inflation which excludes energy and food is 5.7% over the past year. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 11:16
Alan Healy

Inflation in Ireland has fallen below 5% for the first time in almost two years.

New data from the Central Statistic Office (CSO) shows prices have increased by 4.8% in the past 12 months, but rose by 0.8% compared to May.

This compares with an inflation figure of 5.4% in the 12 months to May and an annual increase of 6.1% in the for the Eurozone in the same period

The CSO said energy prices are estimated to have increased by 0.9% in the month but fell by 3.3% over the past 12 months. Food prices are estimated to have increased by 0.2% since May but have risen by 10.1% compared to June 2022.

At 4.8%, it is the first time the headline inflation figure for Ireland has fallen below 5% since September 2021. However the measure of core inflation which excludes energy and food is 5.7%.

More in this section

Bank of Ireland's new Dublin headquarters Debate over ECB interest rate hikes heats up
Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire Sunak struggles to deflect inflation blame onto corporate Britain
Contactless payment with smartphone Irish shoppers spend an average of €51m a day in contactless payments
<p> ESRI research professor Kieran McQuinn said there is a case for increasing the sum going into the National Reserve Fund if tax receipts are as large as envisaged. File picture: Mark Stedman</p>

ESRI warns Government to avoid taking measures that could overheat the economy

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd