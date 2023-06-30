Motorcyclist, 30s, dead following crash in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Co Sligo.
The incident took place on Thursday, June 29 at around 8.30pm at Glencar on the N16 road.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not require hospitalisation.
The deceased has been taken to Sligo University Hospital's mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.
As a result of the incident, the N16 at Glencar is presently closed to traffic, and local detours are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been called to the scene.
Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Individuals who were driving on the N16 at Glencar between 8.00pm and 8.40pm and may possess camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are requested to share that footage with the gardaí.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station at 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.