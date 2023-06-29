Breast cancer patients to see shorter treatments and fewer hospital appointments 

National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) national director Professor Risteárd Ó Laoide said 'this is welcome news for patients'. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 20:02
Niamh Griffin

New guidelines for breast cancer treatment bring “welcome news” for patients, with shorter treatment times and fewer hospital appointments, the HSE has said.

Some patients will receive their total radiotherapy dose within one week, compared to three or five weeks. Others will need fewer hospital appointments due to the use of new techniques.

National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) national director Professor Risteárd Ó Laoide said: “this is welcome news for patients”.

The guideline was developed by oncology doctors in partnership with patients. “[This] sets out recommendations that will mean shorter treatment time for some patients, and therefore fewer in-hospital appointments,” he said.

This will create some additional capacity in the service, meaning more patients can be treated in the same timeframe than previously.

NCCP head of evidence and quality hub Dr Eve O’ Toole said input from the patient focus group shaped the final guideline.

“We worked with radiation oncology clinicians and engaged with patient representatives to develop this evidence-based guideline,” she said.

Breast cancer survivor Kathleen O’Connor, said, “It is fantastic to see these new recommendations. I was delighted to be involved in the patient focus group as I feel that incorporating the patient’s perspective when developing guidance is really valuable.”

Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ireland.

HRT and dementia 

Meanwhile, a study published in medical journal The BMJ, "Menopausal hormone therapy and dementia: nationwide, nested case-control study,” suggests menopausal hormone therapy (HRT) is associated with the development of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

This applied “even for short-term usage around the age of menopause onset”.

The Danish study worked with 5,589 people with dementia matched to 55, 890 dementia-free people.

“Continuous and cyclic oestrogen-progestogen regimens were associated with a comparable increased rate of dementia,” the results suggest.

Led by the Danish Dementia Research Centre, the authors said further research is needed to examine whether “these findings represent an actual effect of menopausal hormone therapy on dementia risk, or whether they reflect an underlying predisposition in women in need of these treatments.”

In January, British research suggested the “potential importance” of HRT in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease for some women.

