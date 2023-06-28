Tara Mines management: Decision to suspend operations 'unavoidable'

Tara Mines management: Decision to suspend operations 'unavoidable'

The Tara Zinc Mine in Navan where operations have been suspended. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 12:11
David Kent

The management team of Tara Mines has said the decision to suspend operations is "unavoidable."

Talks between the management and unions for the more than 600 workers at the mines had been ongoing for the last week in a hope to avoid the closure of the mines from next month.

In a statement this morning, the management team said that proposals from the unions did "not sufficiently address the significant and unsustainable losses" that the business is experiencing.

General manager of the mines Gunnar Nystrom added that the group hadn't "taken the decision lightly".

The group explained: "The management has reviewed in detail all the proposals that have been presented, and believe that a number of the measures presented have the potential to deliver benefits to our operation over the medium to long term.

"Unfortunately, the proposals will not sufficiently address, in the short term, the significant and unsustainable losses that the business is currently experiencing. 

"These losses have been driven by several factors including a decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices, general cost inflation and operational challenges."

It is therefore with great regret that the decision to temporarily suspend operations and place the mine into care and maintenance from mid-July is unavoidable.

Mr Nystrom said: “We believe this is the best course of action to safeguard the long-term future of the mine. We will continue to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure the operation can re-open as soon as possible.”

Read More

Tara Mines CEO says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’

More in this section

Keelin Shanley funeral RTÉ pauses negotiations with Ryan Tubridy over new radio contract
RTE pay revelations 'More questions than ever' as RTÉ officials set to face first Oireachtas committee 
Jail sentence for former financial chief of US company founded by Kerry siblings Jail sentence for former financial chief of US company founded by Kerry siblings
Place: MeathPlace: NavanPerson: Gunnar NystromOrganisation: Tara Mines
<p>The sale of non-alcoholic beers has more than tripled in Ireland since 2017, according to Drinks Ireland, and now stands at around 5.55 million litres per annum. </p>

Advertising watchdog to review rules on zero-alcohol products 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd