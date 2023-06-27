Former and incoming RTÉ directors general invited before spending watchdog 

Sixteen people, including former and current members of RTÉ’s executive and board, have been invited before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday as the fallout from the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal continues.

The list includes former director general, and predecessor to Dee Forbes, Noel Curran, incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst, and former chair of the board Moya Doherty.

Ms Forbes is also invited, though has since indicated she will not attend, while her interim replacement Adrian Lynch is also on the list, as is current chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

The invitees cover a range of key positions in the executive across both the current incumbents and their predecessors in order to cover the time gaps between separate tenures with regard to the €345,000 in non-publicised payments made to Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2023.

Current chief financial officer Richard Collins and his predecessor Breda O’Keeffe have both been invited, as has former commercial finance officer Fiona O’Shea, who left RTÉ in May of last year to take up a posting with CIE.

Commercial manager Geraldine O’Leary, who recently indicated her intention to retire after 25 years of service, has also been invited, together with her predecessor Willie O’Reilly.

Paula Mullooly, director of legal affairs, and her predecessor Eamonn Kennedy are on the list, as is Rory Coveney, RTÉ’s director of legal strategy and younger brother of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

The two longest-serving board members, Anne O’Leary — who is also chair of the audit and risk committee which first commissioned a review of the payments by consultants Grant Thornton — and Dr PJ Matthews have also been invited before the committee.

It remains to be seen how many of those invited will choose to attend, although those who have since left the organisation such as Mr Curran are in a stronger position to decline the invitation.