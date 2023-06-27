Muted public reaction to rape of elderly woman in nursing home questioned

The muted public reaction to the rape of an elderly woman in a nursing home raises questions around Irish attitudes to older people, a leading social work expert has said.

Older people are being harmed and are at risk of abuse, University College Dublin assistant professor of social work and co-author of the Falling through the cracks report, Dr Sarah Donnelly warned.

“If Emily had been a child, there would have been a national outcry and demands for immediate action and change,” she said.

“The lack of a collective uproar about what happened is deeply troubling and raises questions about our societal attitudes to those who are old and vulnerable.”

This follows a court case that saw a healthcare worker jailed for 11 years for raping a woman identified as ‘Emily’.

Other residents earlier made allegations of abuse but were not believed, an unpublished report by the National Independent Review panel, leaked to RTÉ, showed.

Dr Donnelly highlighted the “poor record of safeguarding adults” shown by the State dating back to Leas Cross nursing home in 2005.

“Despite repeat scandals, adult safeguarding training is not mandatory for the majority of HSE staff and unlike child protection, references to adult safeguarding knowledge are not made in a range of job competency requirements, even for senior managers working with high-risk groups,” she said.

People are falling through the cracks and coming to harm because of gaps in our health and social care system.

Another issue is the culture in many organisations that even legislation may not adequately address, she said.

“Poor standards of care, as well as neglect and abuse of residents, are not always reported, and sometimes may be deliberately concealed,” she said.

“The closed organisational culture in many organisations makes it exceptionally challenging for staff to speak up and report abuse.”

The Law Reform Commission has been working on a report which will form a comprehensive draft legislative framework for adult safeguarding.

It published an issues paper back in 2019.

The Irish Examiner understands the report is now at an advanced stage and is expected to be published by the end of this year.

It is understood issues being addressed include concerns around the sharing of information between State bodies and formal reviews of critical incidents.

Statutory protection for people who report abuse allegations is understood to be under examination, as is power of access into private dwellings.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Emily’s case shows “safeguarding failures” and insisted delays to legislation are not critical despite calls from safeguarding agencies for this.

“The solution to this or the cause of this is not an absence of legislation,” he told RTÉ.

"It’s a culture whereby vulnerable people in certain situations have not been listened to and the safeguarding procedures have not been followed.”

The HSE this week appointed an expert in adult safeguarding from Northern Ireland Jackie McIlroy to re-examine reports on the nursing home in question with a six week deadline.

She also has four months to review HSE safeguarding policy, procedures, structures.