Suggestions welcomed as Irish passport set for facelift

The Government is to begin the process of designing a new Irish passport.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will this week launch the project to improve safety and to "communicate Irish culture and values" on the new passport.

The current passport book was launched a decade ago and the International Civil Aviation Authority recommends documents undergo frequent revamps to include newer security features.

The current Irish passport saw a major change from previous passports, with unique imagery and security features, and the public is being asked to submit ideas on choosing aspects of Ireland’s diverse flora and fauna to help shape the new passport design.

The department’s design team is currently considering themes which are anchored in Ireland’s natural environment and the public will be asked for input through a short online questionnaire asking them to consider which Irish flora and fauna should be included in the design.

The survey will launch on Wednesday after Cabinet approval on Tuesday.

The department intends to launch a procurement process for the next passport manufacturer in late 2023 and it is hoped that the next generation Irish passports will launch before the end of 2025.

Abortion protest 'buffer zones'

Separately, the Cabinet is also due to approve new measures to prevent anti-abortion protests outside healthcare facilities, with fines of up to €2,500 or six months in prison for repeat offenders.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will seek Cabinet approval for “buffer zones” around healthcare facilities that provide termination services, as reported by the Irish Examiner last week.

These “buffer zones” will be within 100m of the entrance or exit of a healthcare facility.

However, it is understood that the right to protest will be permitted outside the 100m zone.

The law itself will only apply to healthcare facilities that provide abortion care, including GP practices, maternity hospitals and family planning clinics.

Under the new legislation, gardaí will be permitted to first issue people with a warning for breaching the safe-access zone. However, a criminal offence will occur if prohibited behaviour takes place after a warning has been issued.

Offences will be prosecuted at the District Court, with penalties due to be handed down on an escalating basis.

Fines of up to €2,500 or six months in prison will be included in the legislation for repeat offences.

It is expected that the legislation itself will begin passing through the Dáil before the summer recess next month.

New housing

Additionally, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is due to bring a note on the approval of Dublin City Council to allow for the construction of 853 houses on the Oscar Traynor Rd site in north Dublin.

The project, which was approved by planners in February, will contain 343 social homes, 340 cost-rental houses, and 170 affordable purchase houses.