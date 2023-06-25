Expert appointed to examine safeguarding within HSE following Emily case

An external expert has been appointed to examine safeguarding issues within the HSE following the case of a nursing home resident who was sexually assaulted by a healthcare assistant.

Jackie McIlroy, an adult safeguarding specialist from Northern Ireland, will look at issues related to the Emily case and wider concerns within the HSE.

Emily, which is not her real name, was raped by a healthcare assistant on night duty at an HSE-run facility three years ago. The male healthcare assistant is serving an 11-year prison sentence for the offence.

Commenting on the appointment of Ms McIlroy, HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “There has been significant commentary in the last week relating to a report of the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) undertaken following a serious sexual assault at a HSE residential facility for older people. This report is known as the NIRP Emily (pseudonym) report and has not yet been published by the HSE.

“At the outset, I want to again offer my deepest apology to Emily’s family for the trauma and distress that she and they have suffered.

“Arising from the sentencing court where a healthcare worker was convicted of rape, there is an order prohibiting the identification of the facility and the victim.

“Because of this order and the wishes of Emily’s family, we would ask all commentators to focus on the issues, and not the personal circumstances of Emily.”

Mr Gloster said he is not satisfied the HSE yet fully understands all of the issues in the facility or those arising in the wider care context.

Ms McIlroy has been asked to review previous relevant reports and advise whether a further examination of individual records is required in the context of identifying past harm and, if so, over what time-frame. She is due to report on that aspect of her role within six weeks.

She has also been asked to conduct a high-level review of the HSE safeguarding policy, procedures and structures, and advise Mr Gloster on possible options for the future of safeguarding within 16 weeks.

The HSE chief added: “I am very grateful that someone of Jackie’s credentials and experience of almost four decades is providing us with her expertise. It is critical at so many levels that we close out any questions in this individual home, and of equal importance that we completely overhaul and future-proof our entire approach to safeguarding vulnerable adults.

“This week the HSE will also engage further with a number of families of residents of this individual home to update them on safeguarding considerations for their loved ones, many now deceased. This will be done in a respectful and supportive manner at a pace entirely determined by families.

“Disclosure is an important process and we do not intend to rush it or to conduct it in the public eye. Public confidence and discourse on issues and themes is important but not to the extent that it involves individual and personal information on such sensitive and upsetting matters.

“The HSE intends to publish appropriate information when we are satisfied that we have achieved the best level of outcome possible for people involved and when we have considered further the legal parameters.”