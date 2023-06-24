Man suffers stab wound after hatchet used in Belfast burglary

Man suffers stab wound after hatchet used in Belfast burglary
Police are investigating the stabbing (PA)
Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 19:25
David Young, PA

A man sustained a stab wound after being attacked by burglars, one of whom was wielding a hatchet.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property and one was armed with a suspected hatchet, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries.

“A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident.”

Police appealed for anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

