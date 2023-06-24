RTÉ apologises to staff members for 'serious breach of trust'

RTÉ has apologised to all staff members for the "serious breach of trust" incurred by hidden payments of €345,000 made to Ryan Tubridy in the past six years.

In an email sent on Saturday afternoon, interim deputy general director Adrian Lynch said he shared and understood the

"shock and anger" staff felt in light of the issues.

He also stated that an internal review of contracts for the 10 most highly paid on-air presenters has since been completed, and that all new contracts will be paused until systems are reformed.

Mr Lynch said internal review found that "the full cost to RTÉ of its contracts with other presenters has been correctly reported".

"I share and understand your shock and anger," Mr Lynch said in the email seen by the Irish Examiner. "There has been a massive breach of trust with the public, and with all of us who have the interest of the public at the centre of our jobs every day."

In late March of this year during a routine audit of RTÉ's 2022 accounts, an issue was identified in relation to the transparency of certain payments.

"On receipt of this information, the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTÉ Board commissioned Grant Thornton to carry out an independent fact-finding report on the matter in question.

"The report was completed and furnished to the Audit and Risk Committee of RTÉ on Friday last and discussed on Monday of this week by the board of RTÉ. On that Monday, the Executive Board were informed of what had taken place."

Mr Lynch assured staff that the Executive Board is committed to working with the RTÉ board to ensure there is "appropriate accountability" taken for what has happened.

He also set out the following steps to be taken to ensure there is no "recurrence of these matters":

An internal review of the contracts for the top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters (now complete) and an external, independent review on contracts for the top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters (soon to commence by Grant Thornton);

Republishing the payments to Ryan Tubridy in order to correct the record;

The pausing of all new contracts until the following processes are in place: The Remuneration Committee of the Board to have full oversight and approval of the terms of contracts relation to the top 10 most highly paid air presenters in value and any material variations or amendments to those contracts. Bringing the Barter Account within the control of the Finance function and that specific controls are put in place for that account.

Director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes with broadcaster Ryan Tubridy; Ms Forbes was suspended from her role on Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan

On Friday, the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes was suspended and the National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into the broadcaster’s corporate governance.

Later that evening, Adrian Lynch said a process is under way, and he expects it to be completed within days rather than weeks.

Mr Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTÉ published incorrect figures for his earnings

He will not be presenting his daily radio show next week.