Ciara Phelan launches new podcast with guests discussing the things that matter to them

The Ciara Phelan Podcast will go live every Tuesday at 9am. Picture: Moya Nolan

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 13:16

Launching on Tuesday June 27, The Ciara Phelan Podcast is a brand-new podcast with well-known guests talking about their lives and the things that matter to them. 

Hosted by Irish Examiner political correspondent Ciara Phelan, the podcast sees guests reflecting on their influences, their family life and the role that faith has played and continues to play in their lives. Guests will discuss identity, the challenges they have faced and the things they would like to change about Ireland.

Among Ciara’s guests over the coming weeks will be actress and all-round national treasure Mary McEvoy, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and sports journalist and disability rights campaigner Joanne O’Riordan.

Speaking about the podcast, Ciara explained that she wanted to find out more about the paths people had taken in their lives to get the places they are now. 

“I’m hoping that in these discussions listeners will see a different side to people they thought they knew,” she explained. “I’d like to leave listeners with points of interest that will leave them thinking or challenge their views.” 

 The Ciara Phelan Podcast will go live every Tuesday at 9am.

