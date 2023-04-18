Kevin Bakhurst named new director general of RTÉ

Kevin Bakhurst has been named as the new director general of RTÉ, replacing Dee Forbes from July.

Mr Bakhurst was previously managing director of news and current affairs at RTÉ and deputy director general from September 2012 to October 2016. He was also a member of the RTÉ Executive throughout this period and served as acting director general for a six-month period.

He was an unsuccessful candidate in 2016, when Dee Forbes was appointed as an outside candidate as director general.

Cabinet approved Mr Bakhurst's appointment after it was brought by Media Minister Catherine Martin on Tuesday.

Commenting, Mr Bakhurst said: "I am honoured and delighted to take up the role of Director General. RTÉ plays a central role in Irish life and has brilliant people dedicated to delivering great and trusted content for audiences.

"RTÉ faces huge challenges and global competition, and I am confident we can deliver the ambitious change needed to remain valued and relevant to our audiences. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Prior to re-joining RTÉ, Mr Bakhurst was Ofcom's group director for broadcasting and online where he was also a member of Ofcom Board.

Mr Bakhurst will be required to take RTÉ "forward in a rapidly evolving media landscape, while ensuring RTÉ’s valued place in public life in Ireland," said a statement.

Born in the UK, Mr Bakhurst held a range of senior editorial positions at the BBC between 2006 and 2012. He was previously BBC News Channel controller and BBC Newsroom deputy head from 2005. He was also a member of the BBC’s London 2012 Olympics Steering Committee.

It comes as the Chair of the Board at RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, is to be quizzed at the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday over leaks of a board meeting about the controversial process.

A number of members of the board at RTÉ raised questions about the early ruling out of David McRedmond, CEO of An Post in the process. Members of the board were also unhappy with elements of the interview process.

Mr McRedmond in a statement confirmed he interviewed for the role after he was asked to do so by several people. He said he did the interview on March 13th with the Chairperson and two directors of RTÉ and was informed the following day that he was not being shortlisted and accepted that decision.

"I am no longer a candidate in any process for a role at RTÉ and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no further interest in a role at RTÉ," he said.