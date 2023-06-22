Ryan Tubridy's statement in full: 'I'm disappointed to be at the centre of this story'

In a statement issued this afternoon, former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said he 'can't shed light' on the way in which RTÉ treated certain payment to him between 2017 and 2022.

"Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.

"It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments," he said.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard."

NK Management, which represents Mr Tubridy said they were "made aware today of RTÉ’s statement concerning its accounting treatment and public declarations of payments made to Ryan Tubridy."

"These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management," it said.

"These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments."