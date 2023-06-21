Harris: New college places will mean 'top-performing' students are not forced to study abroad  

Harris: New college places will mean 'top-performing' students are not forced to study abroad  

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, and  Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announcing plans to increase the number of veterinary and healthcare college places. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 19:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

New college places in healthcare and veterinary medicine have the potential to reduce the number of "top performing" Irish students forced to study abroad, according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

Simon Harris was speaking as he, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced plans to significantly increase healthcare and veterinary medicine training here.

It comes as the Higher Education Authority (HEA) recommended a third-level expansion that could see Ireland train almost 1,400 more doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and vets each year.

The HEA also recommended almost tripling the number of vets trained here by significantly expanding places at the only course in the country while also opening three new veterinary schools.

Currently, many Irish students travel abroad to study dentistry, medicine, and veterinary medicine. We have the potential to provide more training opportunities in crucial public service industries, Mr Harris said.

“We also have the potential to reduce the number of young Irish students who are going abroad at the moment every year at great cost and great logistical difficulty no doubt.

“Some of our top performing students in our second level schools who do their very best in their Leaving Cert, perhaps even get the best results in their Leaving Cert, and still find themselves not able to get their place here. That's not good enough, and that's what we need to try and fix.”

Currently, many colleges rely on the fees generated from international students studying courses such as medicine to help address shortfalls in core funding.

Irish universities must be funded sustainably, Mr. Harris said. “As a welcoming country, we want to welcome people from abroad to study here as Irish people go abroad to study too and we want to make sure that we sustainably fund our own universities as well.” 

The Irish Dental Association said it is “cautiously optimistic” about what the announcement means for Irish school leavers wishing to practice dentistry here.

While it is not the only factor, the decades of underinvestment in our dental schools have absolutely contributed to the lack of dental graduates coming through the system each year, it added.

More in this section

Pandemic payment given to hospital cleaners after public protest Pandemic payment given to hospital cleaners after public protest
Person with computer and mobile phone hacking with the PEGASUS program. Cyber report urges Government to ban 'high risk' companies' services from critical functions
Father of 11 jailed for role in Cork money-laundering operation Father of 11 jailed for role in Cork money-laundering operation
EducationPerson: Simon HarrisOrganisation: Higher Education Authority
Harris: New college places will mean 'top-performing' students are not forced to study abroad  

Accounting exam suited 'match fit' students who had done 'plenty of practice'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd