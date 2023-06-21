Pandemic payment given to hospital cleaners after public protest

Siptu have confirmed that the €1,000 covid-19 pandemic recognition payment has been paid to hospital cleaners who had gone on strike last week.
The payment, which was first announced in January of 2022, was introduced by the Government to provide "special additional financial recognition to those eligible frontline health care workers based on the particular additional risks they faced in the performance of their normal duty during the pandemic."
However, hundreds of contracted cleaners in hospitals had not received the payment as of last week.
This led to a public protest across three hospitals — Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Galway University Hopistal and University Hospital Limerick — with those on strike claiming they had been "forgotten".
However, Siptu on Wednesday confirmed that the workers in question had received the €1,000.
Siptu Services Division Organiser Teresa Hannick explained: "Following the successful day of action by our members in Dublin, Limerick, and Galway we have received confirmation that the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment has been paid to the workers involved."
She added: "The speedy processing of this payment shows the power of effective protest.
"Our members showed tremendous strength and unity over the last number of months to win this campaign. We will continue our campaign of actions across the country until every contract services worker in the health sector, who worked through the pandemic, get what they are entitled to."