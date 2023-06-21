Gambling advertising should be treated like ads for alcohol and tobacco, expert warns

Gambling advertising must be treated like smoking amid concerns that it has moved to “fill the space of big tobacco”, a leading social science expert has said.

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) lecturer in social science, Frank Houghton, said he is “not in the least surprised” about the latest report suggesting gambling addiction in Ireland is likely being substantially underestimated.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report found that problem gambling is more prevalent among young men, people in disadvantaged communities, and those with addiction issues and mental health problems.

Previous research found 12,000 adults in Ireland likely to have gambling problems but the methodology used likely underestimated the real numbers, the ESRI report suggests.

Mr Houghton said that, from his own calculations, the number is likely to be around 120,000 if addiction and problematic gambling are added together.

An “absolute bombardment” of advertising on various platforms such as television, social media, podcasts, and the likes of Youtube is exacerbating the issue, he said.

“If you ask people what they eat, do they speed, what alcohol do they consume, most will tone down their responses and give a much more socially acceptable answer. The previous numbers just didn’t add up.

I would absolutely advocate for strong regulation around advertising — gambling should be treated like alcohol and tobacco. There are very clear steps we can take. The sums involved are just colossal.

Mr Houghton said the fun and airy aspect of national lotteries such as Ireland’s Lotto has given cover to gambling.

“It is seen as harmless fun and not even deemed as gambling by many people, yet the revenues of the National Lottery have reached around €1bn in recent years. I think what the Lotto does is legitimises gambling and that is something we need to address.”

Gambling firms have now cleverly strategised with a “camouflage of corporate social responsibility”, he claimed. It is like “healthwashing akin to greenwashing”, he added.

Healthwashing or greenwashing are terms used to describe firms exaggerating their healthy or environmental credentials based on out-of-context or false claims.

Gambling firms have funded research which is problematic in itself, Mr Houghton said.

“It is straight from the big tobacco playbook. Nobody would accept big tobacco funding today yet it is happening with gambling firms.

“That has to throw research findings into doubt. It gives credibility to an industry that profits from addiction and gives the impression of caring. That is inappropriate,” he said.

The Government has introduced a bill that will establish the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland and accompanying powers. It is expected to pass through the Oireachtas this year.

The ESRI was commissioned by the Department of Justice and the implementation team behind Ireland’s first gambling regulator to conduct the latest research.