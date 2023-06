A near miss involving two passenger ferries, a group of kayakers in difficulty, and a yacht running aground during the Autumn League sailing event in Cork Harbour were just some of the incidents reported last year to the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB).

In its annual report for 2022, the MCIB said it commenced investigations into 11 marine casualties last year, none of which involved loss of life.

A further 74 incidents were considered by the board but it said it is clear that many incidents on fishing vessels are not reported to the MCIB as required by legislation.

“Even from the limited information available to the MCIB from Coast Guard situation reports (Sitreps) it appears that many incidents could have been avoided by safety assessment and planning and by proper training of crew,” it said.

“Fishing vesselsafety, particularly in relation to the small and medium fishing vessels is a particular concern. Among the key factors contributing to loss of life in the fishing sector is working alone and fatigue.”

Across its 11 investigations, there were six injuries reported and 21 vessels involved in the incidents.

From an average of six fatalities reported each year in the incidents investigated by the MCIB between 2013 and 2020, no fatalities were reported from investigations commenced in 2021 or 2022, it said.

One incident involved two large passenger ferries involved in a “close quarter incident” just outside the breakwater of Rosslare Harbour. One of the ferries did not adhere to instructions to wait outside the harbour, so the other ferry departed unaware the other was on its way. The MCIB said:

The two vessels met each other just off the breakwater. Both vessels had to take action to avoid collision resulting in a close quarter situation.

Another of the incidents involved a group of six kayakers in Mulroy Bay in Co Donegal. Only one wore a wetsuit as thermal protection while the others wore clothing such as jeans and winter coats. They got into difficulty when the wind speed increased and the sea state deteriorated, the MCIB said.

“The double kayak capsized but its two clients were able to right the kayak and make their way to one side of the lough,” it said.

“Another two clients, in single kayaks, separately made their own way to the other side of the lough, after one of them capsized and swam for about 20 minutes to reach the shore. The remaining client and the Trip Organiser both capsized and lost contact with their kayaks.”

They drifted in the water for around one hour, and were isolated about midway across the lough, until they were rescued by the Coast Guard. They required hospital treatment before being released later that day.

MCIB chairwoman Claire Callanan said the pair “narrowly escaped drowning” and made a slew of recommendations following the incident, including audits of the safety policies of entities affiliated with Canoeing Ireland.

In the case of the Cork Harbour incident, the yacht Jelly Baby was competing in the Autumn League when it encountered difficulties.

“The yacht lost motive power and went aground onto rocks at Weavers Point on the west side of the entrance to Cork Harbour,” it said. “The crew [of nine] were uninjured, but the yacht remained on the rocks until recovered on the following flood tide.”