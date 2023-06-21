Taoiseach expresses 'deep concern' over Women's Aid report on domestic abuse  

The Taoiseach has expressed his "deep concern" over figures in a report from Women's Aid which warned that support systems were "creaking at the seams".

The group's report, published on Tuesday, revealed a record number of contacts from those suffering from domestic abuse but the organisation says the figures are just the "tip of the iceberg".

There were 31,229 contacts with its national and regional support services last year, a jump of 16% on 2021 and the highest ever received by the organisation.

Speaking in the Dáíl on Tuesday evening, Leo Varadkar said the Government is taking the issue seriously.

Responding to a parliamentary question, he said: "I express my deep concern at the figures in the Women's Aid report and the fact there is such a high level of violence against women and domestic and gender-based violence. It is something the Government takes seriously. 7

"(Justice) Minister, Deputy McEntee, is showing enormous leadership in the actions she is taking to deal with it. As Deputies will be aware, much work is being done to establish a new agency to help us tackle gender-based and domestic violence."

According to the Taoiseach, Ms McEntee favours the establishment of a domestic violence register.

He also confirmed that domestic violence leave will be coming into effect "quite soon".

He added: "We are also making progress on refuge spaces, in particular. As a start, we have committed to doubling the number of refuge spaces and are working to deliver additional safe homes and step-down accommodation.

"The development of 24 units is now under way, at the moment in Wexford, Dundalk and Navan. The units will all be providing next year.

"There will be 98 further units in priority locations by 2025, along with a further 19 additional and upgraded units by the end of the strategy period."