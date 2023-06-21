Woman, 80s, hospitalised following collision involving pedestrian and e-scooter in Dublin 

An elderly woman been taken to hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.
Gardaí say they are investigating the incident that happened at around 3pm on Eccles Street, Dublin 7.
The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a Garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.