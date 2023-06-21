Woman, 80s, hospitalised following collision involving pedestrian and e-scooter in Dublin 

Woman, 80s, hospitalised following collision involving pedestrian and e-scooter in Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 12:06
Imasha Costa

An elderly woman been taken to hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon. 

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident that happened at around 3pm on Eccles Street, Dublin 7. 

The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a Garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added. 

More in this section

Taoiseach expresses 'deep concern' over Women's Aid report on domestic abuse   Taoiseach expresses 'deep concern' over Women's Aid report on domestic abuse  
Irish stalking bill amendments McEntee says gardaí will not ‘live profile anybody’ with facial recognition
Tenancy Agreement Less than one-fifth of renters feel secure in their tenancy
DublinGardai
<p>Roisin Shortall TD: 'We are all hoping that this legislation will result in a very significant increase in the number of transplants.'</p>

Babies' organs could not be sent abroad without consent under new law

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd