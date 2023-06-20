Constitution does not block legislation around assisted dying

The constitution is not a block on the Oireachtas legislating over assisted dying, a Dáil committee has been told.

Members of the Oireachtas committee for assisted dying have heard from three academic experts on regulatory and legal issues surrounding euthanasia and assisted suicide.

They heard while there was no “block or bar” to the introduction of legislation, members would deal with "difficult, moral questions" before potentially doing so.

Euthanasia is currently legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain and Australia.

Many committee members made reference to the case of Marie Fleming, an assisted dying campaigner who died in 2013 having been unsuccessful in a case in both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Dr Tom Hickey of Dublin City University said: "The constitution is not a bar or a block on the legislature from legislating as it sees fit in the public matter on this issue.

If you, as a body of legislators, form the view that it is in the public interest to retain the blanket ban on assisted suicide, that is absolutely something you are constitutionally entitled to do.

"Equally, and for the same constitutional reasons, if you as a body of legislators form the view that it is in the public interest to loosen the ban, to allow for assisted suicide under limited circumstances, that is something you are perfectly entitled to do.”

Dr Andrea Mulligan of Trinity College added: “It is a simple question, does the Oireachtas have the right to legislate? It absolutely does.”

Dr Mulligan also noted it was lawful to "withdraw medical treatment where the treatment is futile,” and that ‘do not resuscitate’ orders were medical decisions where it was “believed that it would not be in the person’s best interest to continue their life".

"It is lawful to provide pain relief to a dying person, even where it is understood and foreseen that it will hasten that person’s death.

It’s important to bear in mind that while assisted dying is unlawful, there are actions that do lead to death which take place as a matter of course.

The committee heard while it would be useful to look at other countries, the focus of the legislators must be on Ireland.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, whose Dying with Dignity Bill led to the formation of the committee, pointed to how New Zealanders voted 65%-35% in a 2020 referendum to allow assisted dying.

In response, Dr Conor Casey of the University of Surrey said there was "scope" for a similar situation to occur in Ireland if the legislation was brought forward.