Thunderstorm warning for Ireland as heavy showers and flooding expected

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for the whole country with difficult travelling conditions expected.

As the week of unsettled weather continues, Met Éireann says the alert will come into effect at 12pm on Tuesday and stay in place until 10pm tonight.

The national forecaster has warned that "spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions" could occur as "heavy showers with thunderstorms" are likely. The thunderstorms could also bring the possibility of hail in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland has been issued by the UK Met Office.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a few places," the alert says. That warning is currently in place and will stay in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

Flooding on South Mall in Cork at high tide following heavy rain. Picture: Denis Minihane

Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C are expected on Tuesday with the thundery showers beginning to ease tonight. It will become mostly confined to "northern and Atlantic coastal areas though isolated showers may continue further inland".

Wednesday should see the return of some showers which will turn heavy or possibly thundery later in the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said drier conditions with better sunshine will gradually build from the west through the day with showers staying mostly confined to southern and eastern counties.

Looking ahead, the national forecaster says Thursday should be the driest day of the week, with just "well scattered showers, not as heavy or as widespread as previous days with plenty of dry intervals in between".

Unsettled weather conditions are set to return for the rest of the week with showers expected. Friday will see a wet day with outbreaks of rain bringing some heavy falls and the chance of localised flooding, while temperatures will reach highs of 23C.

Heading into next weekend, there is "some uncertainty in the details" but Saturday and Sunday will be generally unsettled with spells of rain and showers.