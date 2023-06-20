Thunderstorm warning for Ireland as heavy showers and flooding expected

Thunderstorm warning for Ireland as heavy showers and flooding expected

Thunder clouds gather over Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 10:46
Imasha Costa

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for the whole country with difficult travelling conditions expected.

As the week of unsettled weather continues, Met Éireann says the alert will come into effect at 12pm on Tuesday and stay in place until 10pm tonight. 

The national forecaster has warned that "spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions" could occur as "heavy showers with thunderstorms" are likely. The thunderstorms could also bring the possibility of hail in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland has been issued by the UK Met Office. 

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a few places," the alert says. That warning is currently in place and will stay in place until 8pm on Tuesday. 

Flooding on South Mall in Cork at high tide following heavy rain. Picture: Denis Minihane
Flooding on South Mall in Cork at high tide following heavy rain. Picture: Denis Minihane

Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C are expected on Tuesday with the thundery showers beginning to ease tonight. It will become mostly confined to "northern and Atlantic coastal areas though isolated showers may continue further inland". 

Wednesday should see the return of some showers which will turn heavy or possibly thundery later in the afternoon and evening. 

Met Éireann said drier conditions with better sunshine will gradually build from the west through the day with showers staying mostly confined to southern and eastern counties. 

Looking ahead, the national forecaster says Thursday should be the driest day of the week, with just "well scattered showers, not as heavy or as widespread as previous days with plenty of dry intervals in between".

Unsettled weather conditions are set to return for the rest of the week with showers expected. Friday will see a wet day with outbreaks of rain bringing some heavy falls and the chance of localised flooding, while temperatures will reach highs of 23C. 

Heading into next weekend, there is "some uncertainty in the details" but Saturday and Sunday will be generally unsettled with spells of rain and showers.

More in this section

Gambling addicted man with glasses in front of online casino slot machine on laptop computer at night Extent of gambling addiction 'substantially underestimated'
Department of Health insists there is no need to worry about medicines shortages Department of Health insists there is no need to worry about medicines shortages
All-out retained firefighter strike tomorrow called off All-out retained firefighter strike tomorrow called off
#Weather
<p>Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3. A man appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge connected to her murder Picture: Family handout/PA</p>

Man accused of assisting offender over Chloe Mitchell death remanded in custody

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd